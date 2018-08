On today's Wake Up Call, we get a preview of what to expect when Santa Fe Public Schools open their doors on August 14. Dr. Veronica Garcia, school superintendent, gives us a heads up. And Isabel Ribe, a family advocate with SFPS, tells us how the Adelante program helps homeless students achieve their educational goals. All that and how to fix that broken toaster at the Santa Fe County Sustainability Office's FIXIT clinic in Santa Fe on Saturday.