New Mexico's Sunspot Solar Observatory, little-known until this month, is now garnering international attention, since it's sudden shutdown and just as sudden re-opening on September 17. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer lets us in on some of the far-fetched theories posed by conspiracy buffs, and on some of the actual information out there regarding the case. Spoiler: the FBI still is not fessing up to why the facility was evacuated in the first place.