SFPD Announces Planned Road Closures for Friday’s Zozobra Event

The Santa Fe Police Department has provided the following information regarding the annual burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy Park on Friday, August 31, 2018:

BY ROAD:

• MURALES ROAD • Closes at 6 AM from the east of fire station to the tennis courts

• Closes at 4 PM from Bishop's Lodge Road to the tennis courts

• Closes completely at 5 PM from Bishop's Lodge Road to Old Taos Highway

• BISHOP'S LODGE ROAD • Closes at 4 PM

• ARTIST/HYDE PARK ROAD • Closes at 5 PM from Bishop's Lodge to Gonzales Road. Through traffic will be able to pass on Gonzales Road, but with adjacent road closures, streets may experience congestion, so please allow extra time.

• OLD TAOS HIGHWAY • Closes at 5 PM

• ROSARIO BOULEVARD • Closes at 5 PM from Old Taos Highway to Rosario Hill Road, just east of Griffin Street

• PASEO DE PERALTA • Closes at 5 PM from North Guadalupe Street, east of DeVargas Mall, to Marcy Street

BY TIME:

• 6 AM • Murales Road closes from the east of fire station to the tennis courts

• 4 PM Murales Road closes from Bishop's Lodge Road to the tennis courts • Bishop's Lodge Road closes

• 5 PM • Murales Road closes completely from Bishop's Lodge Road to Old Taos Highway. • Artist/Hyde Park Road closes from Bishop's Lodge to Gonzales Road. Through traffic will be able to pass on Gonzales Road, but with adjacent road closures, streets may experience congestion, so please allow extra time · Old Taos Highway closes • Rosario Boulevard closes from Old Taos Highway to Rosario Hill Road, just east of Griffin Street • Paseo de Peralta closes from North Guadalupe Street, east of DeVargas Mall, to Marcy Street