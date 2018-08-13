Santa Fe Teacher Wins Presidential Math/Science Teaching Honor

It was last month while school was out that the Santa Fe Public School District let us know that one of its teachers—and another teaching at a local charter school—have won perhaps the most prestigious teaching honor out there: the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Taking the honors: Piñon Elementary School fifth grade teacher Delara Sharma and Sharyn Gray, who teaches at Turquoise Trail charter school. We’ll hear from Gray tomorrow, and today it’s Delara Sharma’s turn…she spoke with KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge earlier this summer: