Santa Fe Fly-In September 14 and 15

Santa Fe's Regional Airport is a little-known city gem. And this weekend, Sepatember 14 and 15, the Aircraft Owners and Pilot's Association (AOPA) is opting to change that. AOPA is hosting a Fly-In.. an event not only for pilots, but the general public, to learn more about owning and operating a small plane. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer speakes with Tom Haines, AOPA's Senior Vice President of Media Communications and Outreach, about what to expect during the two day event. Pilots are asked to register at AOPA's website or on-site during the event, but the general public can just walk, and there is no entrance fee. Although many workshops are geared to pilots, there is still plenty of fun for the casual participant.. food, music and and everything you ever wanted to know about planes.

Pilots wishing to register for the fly-in can do so at www.aopa.org.