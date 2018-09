A delicate issue came before Santa Fe’s City Council at Wednesday’s meeting. At issue, should the city support right to die legislation. KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer reports the city of Santa Fe will formally support proposed Medical Aid in Dying, or MAID legislation when it comes before the New Mexico legislature next year. At Wednesday’s regular City Council meeting, a number of city residents let their views be known on the issue, which is also known as the End of Life Options Act.