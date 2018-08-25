RPNM Statement on the Passing of John McCain

ALBUQUERQUE – Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Ryan Cangiolosi made the following statement after the passing of Sen. John McCain. “John McCain was a hero, a leader, and above all, a man who dedicated his life to serving the country he loved. He always conducted himself with honor and was never afraid to speak his mind, which he often did with a biting sense of humor. He was a hero who gave everything he had to his country as a prisoner of war. Then he returned home to give even more. Every American, regardless of political party, can be proud to call McCain a fellow countryman. We hope that his wife, Cindy, his children, and his mother, Roberta, are comforted in their grief by the fact that John was admired and respected by so many. He will be missed.”