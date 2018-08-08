KSFR

Opening Ceremony For The Native American Veterans Exhibit at Angel Fire's Vietnam Veterans Memorial

By Aug 8, 2018

The Native American Veterans Exhibit at Angel Fire's Vietnam Veterans Memorial officially opened on Saturday August 4th.  KSFR's John Shannon was there for the opening ceremony. 

Tyann Nakai at the Native American Veterans Exhibit
Credit John Shannon
Veterans line up to be smudged
Credit John Shannon
Viet Nam Vet Wes Studi recieves a certificate from NM Sec. of Veterans Affairs Jack Fox
Credit John Shannon