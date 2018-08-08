Opening Ceremony For The Native American Veterans Exhibit at Angel Fire's Vietnam Veterans Memorial By John Shannon • Aug 8, 2018 TweetShareGoogle+Email The Native American Veterans Exhibit at Angel Fire's Vietnam Veterans Memorial officially opened on Saturday August 4th. KSFR's John Shannon was there for the opening ceremony. Listen Listening... / Tyann Nakai at the Native American Veterans Exhibit Credit John Shannon Veterans line up to be smudged Credit John Shannon Viet Nam Vet Wes Studi recieves a certificate from NM Sec. of Veterans Affairs Jack Fox Credit John Shannon TweetShareGoogle+Email