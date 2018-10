The National Organization of Women, or NOW, Santa Fe chapter, is hosting a women's film series at the CCA and at the Screen. It runs through December, with offerings important to women. The film, Soufra, introduces us to a Lebanese refugee camp resident, and food enterpreneur. And double Oscar winner Hilary Swank stars in Iron Jawed Angels, the story of US suffragette Alice Paul. KSFR Wake Up Call host Ellen Lockyer speaks with Dana Middleton and Lisa Madison about these, and other films.