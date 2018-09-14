NM Oil and Gas Commision Punts Hilcorp Double Drilling Bid To Next Meeting

Hilcorp Energy, of Houston, Texas, has requested the New Mexico Oil and Gas Commission to amend the well density and location requirements for gas drilling leases in the Blanco-Mesaverde Gas Pool. The drilling area spreads through Rio Arriba and San Juan Counties. The Commission did not make a decision yet, as the hearing on it will continue at the panel's next meeting. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer speaks with Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter Camilla Fiebelman about the Hilcorp request, and how it relates to methane pollution issues, especially now since the federal Environmental Protection Agency has announced a planned "rollback" of methane pollution protections that were instituted during the Obama administration.