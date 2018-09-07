New Mexico Joins Global Move to Protect Temporary Waterways

University of New Mexico emeritus professor of biology, Dr. Cliff Dahm has contributed to an international plea to stop a proposed reversal of legal protections for temporary waterways in the United States. Dr. Dahm joined colleagues in seven countries in writing a letter to the journal, Science, urging the Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider the reversal. Dr Dahm spoke with KSFR's Ellen Lockyer about the importance of temporary waterways, and why we should be concerned about EPA’s proposal.