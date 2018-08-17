Museum of Contemporary Native Arts Hosts Discussion on Art and Human Rights

In conjunction with Indian Market, the Museum of Contemporary Native Arts hosts a panel discussion, which is part of the museum's Contemporary American Indigenous Discourse Series, on Saturday, August 18. KSFR's Tazbah McCullah speaks with Andrea Hanley, public programs manager for the Institute of American Indian Arts, about who's coming to join the panel and what the discussion hopes to accomplish.

The panel, called Native Arts and Policy-Resilience and Rights - takes place on August 18 at 3pm at MoCNA