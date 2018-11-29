MEOW WOLF Origin Story Release Party! Listen in to find out more !

MEOW WOLF. Meow what’? Yes, like kitty - meow meow, dog - wolf… MEOW WOLF… Join me as I speak with Santa Fe native, and Meow Wolf Chief Brand Officer, Emily Montoya about being part of one the nation’s leading cutting-edge artistic enterprises born right out of Santa Fe - MEOW WOLF!!! And why they’re celebrating tonight! Yes, It’s the release party for their new documentary THE LIVING THING – MEOW WOLF ORIGIN STORY – the behind the scenes story to how and why it all began and what it’s taken to get there! And we also find out where they are going from here! Don’t miss this special Wake Up Call segment, their celebration, TONIGHT, Thursday November 29th 9pm-12am with a host of exciting acts including Chromeo DJ Set , Doja Cat , Gilligan Moss , Nick MonacoAnd definitely don’t miss the documentary available online via Meowwolf.com starting Friday, November 30th! Find out more below!https://santafe.meowwolf.com/event/living-thing/