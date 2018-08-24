Medicaid Buy-In Plan Proposed For New Mexico

Around 180,000 New Mexicans lack health insurance. A proposal to explore a Medicaid buy-in plan for the state is gathering support from a number of health care advocacy groups, which have joined together as New Mexico Together for Healthcare. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer speaks with New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty attorney Abuko Estrada about the buy-in proposal, which would allow anyone to use their own money to buy a Medicaid plan. The group updated the New Mexico Legislative Health and Human Services Committee on the proposal, and on a study about to be released detailing its benefits, in Rio Rancho on Thursday. For more on the Medicaid buy-in proposal http://nmpovertylaw.org