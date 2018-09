Today on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call: On Wednesday, Senator Martin Heinrich grilled two social media executives over election security, we’ll hear his comments. Also, host Tom Trowbridge gets an overview of New Mexico’s summer-time weather and the outlook for meteorological autumn; KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper reports on a statewide initiative to promote Farm-to-School produce for meals in local schools…and Ellen Lockyer tells us its New Mexico State Fair Time.