KSFR's Wake Up Call For September 19, 2018

On Wednesday’s KSFR Wake-Up Call, on America Speaks, Tish Lampert has part two of her interview with photojournalist Quentin Williams. Also on the podcast: John Shannon reports on a wide-ranging Santa Fe Community College class about horses and much deeper matters; Correspondent and commentator Martha Burk weighs-in later with her thoughts on so-called “campus carry” as colleges get back in session in many locations this month….And, KSFR film reviewer David D’Arcy provides his take on “American Dharma.”