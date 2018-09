Today on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call: Tom Trowbridge interviews Democratic candidate for N.M. Representative from District 43, Christine Chandler. Also: KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer has the story of the conspiracy theories that have been bandied about since the September 6th emergency evacuation and ten-day closure of the Sunspot Solar Observatory in southern New Mexico. And we’ll also hear about a new city of Santa Fe campaign to encourage eligible immigrants to register for U-S citizenship.