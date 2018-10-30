KSFR'S Wake Up Call For October 30, 2018

Today on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call, Tom Trowbridge speaks with two proponents of Bond D on the 2018 General Election Ballot in New Mexico: Santa Fe Community College interim President Dr. Cecilia Cervantes and New Mexico School for the Deaf Superintendent Dr. Rosemary Gallegos. Also today, a New Mexico legislative interim committee hears details on a proposed nuclear waste storage facility in southeast New Mexico…H2O Radio's Franie Halperin and Jamie Sudler report that President Donald Trump’s tariffs may cause your water bill to rise….and we’ll have the Marketplace Morning Report and a local news update from John Shannon.