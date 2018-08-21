KSFR'S Wake Up Call For August 21, 2018

Today on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge discusses the upcoming neighbor-to-neighbor food drive in Santa Fe with coordinator, Linda Wilder-Flatt. Also today, KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer reports on a new group of players is attempting to attack Santa Fe’s housing crunch; and Mary Lou Cooper talks supermarket hygiene with a registered dietitian nutritionist….and you’ll hear the Marketplace Morning Report and a local news update from KSFR’s John Shannon.