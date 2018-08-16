KSFR's Wake-Up Call for August 16, 2018

Today on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge discusses the Friday premier of the film: 3100: Run and Become with producer Sanjay Rawal and Dustin Martin of Wings of America; Also on the program: Local news and the Marketplace Morning Report. Then, Tom Trowbridge speaks with former Albuquerque Mayor Mary Chavez, who shares his reaction to news that Gary Johnson is challenging Senator Martin Heinrich as a Libertarian; KSFR correspondent Ellen Berkovitch describes her experience seeing Doctor Atomic, which plays for the final time at the Santa Fe Opera tonight.

