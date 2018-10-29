KSFR Talks With US Army Vet Alroy Billiman as Part of the Veterans Coming Home Project

In May, The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) awarded a grant of $25,000 to KSFR, Santa Fe Public Radio for Veterans Coming Home: Finding What Works, a digital-first content and engagement project. KSFR was one of only 14 stations across the country to receive this award and since May has been producing audio and video content about veterans “finding what works” right here in New Mexico as they transition to civilian life: advancing their education, furthering their careers and contributing to their community. KSFR will be sharing our stories over the next few weeks and on 8 November we, along with Santa Fe Community College's Veteran's Resource Center will Hold a Veterans and Family Appreciation day as well as a resource and job fair on the Santa Fe Community college Campus. This is one of the stories KSFR has produced - It's about Native American Army Combat Vet Alroy Billiman from the Navajo Nation - KSFR's John Shannon reports.