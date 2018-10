10 years ago a labor of love through art went on exhibit in Santa Fe at the Center for Contemporary Arts. It was the Love Armor project and it's goal was to show our soldiers fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq that people were thinking of them and concerned for their safety as they traveled the roads of war in unarmored vehicles - John Shannon Spoke to Shirley Klinghoffer the creator and visionary of this unique exhibit which has returned to the CCA for it's 10th Anniversary.