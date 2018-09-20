KSFR

KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for September 20, 2018

Today on KSFR's Wake-Up Call, you'll hear a re-cap of last night’s debate between New Mexico’s candidates for Governor: Republican Steve Pearce and Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham; Also today, John Shannon discusses a landmark legal case involving fake Native American jewelry with local artist and advocate Liz Wallace.

