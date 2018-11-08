KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for November 8, 2018

On KSFR’s Wake-Up Call today, host Tom Trowbridge speaks with a group of individuals behind the hospice education day event taking place this Saturday. Also on the program today, we’ll share part two of John Shannon’s interview with Rick Iannucci from Horses for Heroes and Army combat veteran from the Navajo Nation, Alroy Billiman. And we’ll be hearing about the upcoming Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival, the country’s largest and oldest recycled art market.

