On today’s Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge gets the small-business perspective on this year’s elections from the NFIB’s Juanita Duggan. Duggan shares the organization’s candidate endorsements in New Mexico. Also on the program, we hear from Sarah Hyden, a Santa Fe Forest Coalition co-founder and board member about some National Forest practices. And, arts beat reporter John Shannon talks to art appraiser, artist and instructor, Jennifer Lynch.