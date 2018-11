On today’s KSFR Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge interviews the New Mexico House of Representatives’ Majority Whip, Representative Doreen Gallegos of Las Cruces about how the Democrats’ broadened majority in the State House along with the election of Michelle Lujan Grisham as Governor will impact the Democrats goals. Also on the program KSFR’s M-K speaks with author Arjun Sethi his book “American Hate,” and we’ll have the marketplace morning report and a local news update from John Shannon.