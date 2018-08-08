KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for August 7, 2018

On Tuesday’s Wake-Up Call, Judy Goldberg discusses the Refugee Bridge Project, which is active in northern New Mexico… and we’ll hear from a man who’s benefitted from it. Also on the program: There’s an interfaith panel discussion Wednesday night in Santa Fe on “Tradition and Modernity;” Rabbi Neil Amswych visited with host Tom Trowbridge and provided more details. Tuesday’s Wake-Up Call also has information on the New Mexico cannabis chamber of commerce, the Marketplace Morning Report and local news with John Shannon.