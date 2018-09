Who was Kaspar Hauser? Kidnapped prince, feral child, alien hybrid, imposter? Those questions still swirl around the mysterious boy who wandered out of the woods in Germany nearly two hundred years ago, and now actor Glen Williamson brings his own interpretation of the story to Santa Fe. Williamson’s solo performance of the entire Faust saga wowed Santa Fe audiences earlier this year. This trip, he’s tackling a nineteenth century mystery that resonates into our times.