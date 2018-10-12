Fiesta Fela '18 "Afreeka" Culture Festival Set For Saturday, October 13

The 8th annual "Afreeka" Fiesta Fela rocks the Railyard from 10 am - 6 pm on Saturday, October 13. There will be all day music, with headliner Tommy Dukes and the blues band, supported by many local musicians, like the Swank Brothers. It is a family friendly event, with a special kids' tent with hourly hands-on arts and crafts workshops. And food, lots of food, with Jambo and other food trucks on scene to feed festival goers. The event is free to the public, although a small donation is requested.