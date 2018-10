Espanola Valley Fiber Arts Center was founded two decades ago in line with a rich weaving tradition in the area. EVFAC teaches fiber arts at every skill level, and provides an opportunity for the general public to appreciate the work of fiber artists. The annual Fall Fiber Fiesta is set for Novemger 16 - 18 in Santa Fe. April Jouse is EVFAC's Director of Operations, and she speaks with KSFR's Ellen Lockyer about the event.