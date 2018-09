Today and tomorrow, KSFR News is airing interviews with the two candidates for New Mexico State Auditor: Democrat Brian Colon and Republican Wayne Johnson. Today’s it’s Johnson’s turn. He spoke recently spoke with KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge.

Tomorrow (9/11) on KSFR's Wake-Up Call and the Mid-Day Newsbreak, Trowbridge interviews Democratic nominee for New Mexico State Auditor, Brian Colon.