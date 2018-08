A community archaeological dig at the state's Jemez Historic Site in Jemez Springs is drawing interest in hopes of discovering more about the origens of the Jemez people, and about the influence of Spanish colonization on the tribe. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer spent a day at the site, speaking with amateur and professional archaelogists, who are trying to unravel some questions about where the Jemez came from, and how they interacted with European culture.