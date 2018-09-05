Creative Santa Fe Offers “The Rebirth of Local News” Dialogue

Opportunities for collaboration and community engagement in defining the future of news media in New Mexico will be explored during an upcoming discussion led by Creative Santa Fe as part of the non-profits’ “disruptive futures” dialogue. The conversation is titled, “The Rebirth of Local News.” It’s taking place next Thursday, September 13th, from 5:30 - 8:00 pm at the International Folk Art Market Headquarters. Tom Trowbridge discussed the dialogue with Creative Santa Fe’s Executive Director, Cyndi Conn.