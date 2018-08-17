Baca Family Historical Project Regional Conference

The Baca Family Historical Project, works to locate New Mexicans who are descended from a 17th century family of settlers in the Santa Fe area, who may have a genetic discorder known as CCM-1. It's a cavernous angioma that could cause strokes and other health effects at any age. The Baca Family Historical Project provides free genetic testing for the ailment, while educating those at risk about the disease. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer speaks with the Project's outreach coordinator, Nora Chavez, and about the Project's regional conference coming up August 25 in Alcalde. For more: http://bacafamily.org