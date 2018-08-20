August’s Community Matters: A Discussion on the Future of Santa Fe Fiesta Celebrations

Today on Community Matters from the Santa Fe Community Foundation, with changes coming to the celebrations surround the Fiestas de Santa Fe, the past, present and historical futures of the festivities will be the topic with guest Regis Pecos. Pecos is, among many other things, a former Governor of Cochiti Pueblo, and currently Co-Director of the Leadership Institute at Santa Fe Indian School.
By Tom Trowbridge • 14 minutes ago