11/18/18 — Audio Saucepan: “The Rhythmic Tick Episode” includes the poems “After, Climbing Dragon’s Tooth” by Ed Falco (from Wolf Moon Blood Moon, Louisiana State University Press); “Wedding Photo, 1980” by Nickole Brown (from Sister, Sibling Rivalry Press); and “Before the Bridal Shop” by Shara Lessley (from The Explosive Expert’s Wife, University of Wisconsin Press.