7/22/18 — Audio Saucepan: “The Epic Mythic Episode” includes the poems “Rare Privilege” by Carmen Giménez Smith (from Cruel Futures, City Lights Books); “Roughneck Twine” by Matthew Guenette (from Vasectomania, University of Akron Press); and “The Cloudmaker’s Bag” by Kai Carlson-Wee (from Rail, BOA Editions, Ltd.).

Click here to view the music playlist for this show.