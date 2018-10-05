Animal Shelter Bites Back

A series of stories in the Santa Fe New Mexican that are critical of Santa Fe’s No Kill Animal shelter and Humane Society are being branded as “distortions” by Shelter officials. In two stories, September 23 and 24, the New Mexican cited questionable financial transactions on the part of Shelter board members and its former director. But current director Dr. Jennifer Steketee, says the newspaper omitted some facts and distorted others to make them fit a foregone conclusion that the Shelter is in bad financial shape. Steketee says the Shelter’s budget is balanced. She also says both stories were picked up by local and national news sources, and she wants the record corrected. The newspaper has since published an opinion piece by Steketee, defending the Shelter. We spoke with Dr. Steketee and with Board Treasurer, Bill Synnamon about the budget situation at the Shelter.